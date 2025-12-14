Rockets Explode for Eight in Win Over Regina

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their first weekend in the east with an emphatic 8-5 victory over the Regina Pats on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre. Fueled by a dominant second period and a four-goal third, the Rockets outshot Regina 51-33 and earned a key road win to continue their East Division swing.

GAME SUMMARY

The opening period was fast, physical, and wide open. Kelowna struck first at 4:48 as Mazden Leslie (6) jumped into the rush and finished a transition play off a drop pass from Hayden Paupanekis. Leslie wasn't done there, doubling the Rockets' lead just over five minutes later with a quick wrister from the slot for his second of the night.

Regina responded with three goals of their own to take a 3-2 lead into the first intermission, capitalizing on special teams and momentary breakdowns despite Kelowna carrying much of the play.

The momentum shifted in the second period. The Rockets poured on the pressure, outshooting Regina 24-9 in the frame. Daniel Pekar (4) tied the game midway through the period, breaking in alone and slipping a shot five-hole on a breakaway. Late in the period, Kelowna regained the lead when Hayden Paupanekis (8) ripped a wrister from the slot on the power play, giving the Rockets a 4-3 advantage heading into the third.

The final period belonged to Kelowna. Just under two minutes in, Carson Wetsch (12) extended the lead with a tip in front of the net. Moments later, Kalder Varga (7) finished a 2-on-1 with a quick wrister to make it 6-3 and put the Rockets firmly in control.

Regina pushed back with another power-play goal, but Kelowna answered immediately. Owen Folstrom (5) snapped home a shot from the inner slot as the Pats' goaltender slid out of position, restoring the three-goal cushion.

Paupanekis capped off a standout night by sealing the game at 13:17 of the third, banking home a power-play goal for his second of the game and fifth point of the night.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 51 | Regina 33

Power Play: Kelowna 2/6 | Regina 3/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna 39 | Regina 33

UP NEXT

The Rockets continue their East Division road trip as they head to Moose Jaw on Tuesday for a 5:00PM PST game. Fans can follow all the action live on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard as the road swing rolls on.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.