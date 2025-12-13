Warriors Looking to Bounce Back against the Blades

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action tonight after falling in overtime to the Medicine Hat Tigers last night.

In the overtime loss, Ethan Semeniuk recorded a goal and four points, Aiden Ziprick notched a goal and three points, Landen McFadden tallied two goals, and Mathieu Lajoie registered two points.

Landen McFadden continues to lead the team with 12 goals and 31 points. 20-year-olds Ethan Semeniuk (eight goals, 18 assists) and Aiden Ziprick (six goals, 20 assists), currently third and fourth, are closing in on second place with 26 points each.

Saskatoon defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes last night, 8-3. Hayden Harsanyi recorded five points, Hunter Laing recorded a goal and three points, and Cooper Williams, Jack Kachkowski, and Gavin Clark recorded a goal and two points each.

Earlier this week, the Warriors fell 9-3 to the Blades. In the loss, Jan Trefny recorded two points, and Connor Schmidt, Noah Degenstein, and Riley Thorpe tallied a goal each. For the Blades, Zach Olsen recorded a staggering four goals, David Lewandowski registered four points, and Moose Jaw's own Rowan Calvert tallied two goals.

Bring your bagged items to the game to toss on the ice after the Warriors' first goal of tonight's game. Items will then be donated to the Salvation Army Moose Jaw. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. The team will also be wearing special ugly sweater-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on the concourse at the game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit CPKC and Moose Jaw Co-op's Good Buy to Hunger Campaign.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.