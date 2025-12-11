Rielly Setting Records with Maple Leafs

TORONTO, Ont. - After passing Tomas Kaberle earlier this year, Morgan Rielly is now the second-highest scoring defenceman in Toronto Maple Leafs history. Rielly still holds the record for the highest Warrior ever selected at the NHL Draft (5th overall).

Rielly wore the Warriors uniform for three seasons, tallying 21 goals and 100 points in 143 games. He also donned an "A" in his last season with the team.

"After my bantam year at Notre Dame, I knew I was in the right place," said Rielly. "After that, the move to Moose Jaw felt very easy."

During his time with the Warriors, Rielly played alongside fellow current NHLers Dylan McIlrath, Joel Edmundson, and Brayden Point.

"I was very lucky to have some great teammates and play on some good teams, and I got to experience a lot of great things with some great players and some great people."

Among those people who left their mark on Rielly during his time with the Warriors are Mike Stothers, Travis Brown, and former Captain Kendall McFaull.

"[Mike Stothers] wasn't out there trying to overdo it with life lessons and things like that. He treated you like an adult, and there was a lot of mutual respect," said Rielly. "As a young athlete and a young person that's maturing and growing up, that's all you want."

In reference to current Head Coach Mark O'Leary, who joined the team as an Assistant Coach in Rielly's last year with the Warriors, Rielly notes that they are mutual fans. "He keeps track of the Leafs, and I keep track of the Warriors."

"It's crazy, [watching] on TV, [seeing the Warriors] jersey still makes me feel a lot of things," said Rielly. "It's awesome to watch from a distance and support a team that you care about."

To young players, Rielly has one piece of advice that has helped him during his journey to and in the NHL.

"For me, it's always make the most of your time," said Rielly. "It's not that easy to get icetime anymore; it's not that easy to get extra time in the gym with trainers and people who are trained in their craft. I think that when you get that time, you have to make the most of it."

Rielly says he looks back on his time in a Moose Jaw Warriors uniform with fondness.

"What made it special to me to be a Moose Jaw Warrior, I think it's what the team meant to Moose Jaw," said Rielly. "I could tell right away that being a Warrior meant something, and I loved that."

Rielly and the Leafs are in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks.







