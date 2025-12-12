Preview: Americans at Wild - December 12, 2025

LAST GAME: It was a forgettable night for the Americans in their first ever visit to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday, falling 8-0 to the Penticton Vees. The game was relatively back-and-forth for the opening 10 minutes, but after Penticton opened the scoring with eight minutes left in the first period, the Vees took total control. The Americans were outshot 24-10 over the final 40 minutes of the game.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Wild in 2025-26. Tri-City currently holds a 2-0 record against Wenatchee after 3-2 and 3-1 wins on October 4 and 25. The two teams meet again in Kennewick tomorrow night before the season series wraps up with games January 24 (@ WEN) and 31 (@ TC).

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild

Record: 13-11-2-0 Record: 10-15-1-1

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 12th

Goals for: 75 Goals for: 75

Goals Against: 86 Goals Against: 95

Power Play: 20.0% (16/80) Power Play: 18.2% (22/121)

Penalty Kill: 71.2% (52/73) Penalty Kill: 81.5% (106/130)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Connor Dale (10-15-25) Luka Shcherbyna (13-7-20)

Savin Virk (10-14-24) Josh Toll (0-19-19)

Gavin Garland (8-11-19) Mason Kraft (6-12-18)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

