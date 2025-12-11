Vees Announce Canco Christmas Classic

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the Canco Christmas Classic game on Wednesday Dec. 17 when they host the Prince George Cougars for a 6:30PM faceoff.

Join the Vees for a final Christmas-themed game before the WHL holiday break. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to celebrate the event.

The Vees are asking attendees to bring a toy for donation in support of Toys for Tots to Teens, led by the Senior leadership students of Pen High. Every toy donated will come with an entry to win a $250 Fuel Card thanks to Canco, which will be drawn live in the 2nd period.

Wednesday is the final game before Christmas break so come get into the holiday spirit with the Vees and support a good cause.

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







