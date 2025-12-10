Vees Dominate Tri-City

Published on December 10, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum makes a stop

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Jack Murray) Penticton Vees goaltender Ethan McCallum makes a stop(Penticton Vees, Credit: Jack Murray)

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees came out of the gates flying and didn't look back cruising to an 8-0 victory at home over the Tri-City Americans.

The Vees climb to 13-8-4-3 on the season with the win.

Penticton used a heavy forecheck to open the scoring with Matteo Danis, who returned from injury, pushing the puck down the wall to Brady Birnie who wrapped it out front to Tristan Petersen. He put the puck high blocker for his seventh of the season.

Petersen made an impact again working a puck behind the net to Jacob Kvasnicka who found a wide open Ryden Evers out front and he made no mistake making the score 2-0. The Vees would add to their lead with Diego Johnson firing home a one-timer on a slick pass from Ethan Weber to send the game to the first intermission 3-0 Vees.

Penticton would pick up right where they left off at the start of the second period with Danis jamming home a rebound at the two-minute mark on the powerplay and then Evers added a powerplay goal of his own for his second of the night to make the score 5-0 heading into the third period.

The Vees continued to pile it on in the third with Doogan Pederson scoring back-to-back goals, the second being a beautiful individual effort for his second and third of the season.

Weber would put the final touches on the game with a point shot on the powerplay for his fifth of the year to make the final score 8-0.

Ethan McCallum stopped all 18 shots he faced in his first start with the Vees.

The Vees killed all three penalties they faced while executing on three of their seven powerplay chances.

They now head on the road for three games in three nights starting Friday in Seattle.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 37

Americans- 18

Scoring:

Vees- Tristan Petersen, Ryden Evers (2), Diego Johnson, Matteo Danis, Doogan Pederson (2), Ethan Weber

Americans- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 3/7

Americans- 0/3

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 18/18

Americans- Ryan Grout - 29/37

Up Next: The Vees head to Seattle to battle the Thunderbirds on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:00PM.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.