Game Preview: Vees vs Americans
Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees are home at the South Okanagan Events Centre for their second-last home game before the Christmas break. They host the Tri-City Americans for a 6:30PM puck drop. TICKETS
If you can't make it down to the SOEC, Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
The Vees (12-8-4-3) battled the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday in a tightly contested game at the SOEC but ended up falling 2-1 in overtime. Brooks DeMars scored the first ever Vees WHL Teddy Bear Toss goal in the loss and now has two goals in his last three games.
The Blazers enter the game 13-11-2-0 on the year. They've dropped their last two contests including a 4-2 battle with the Spokane Chiefs last time out and are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games.
The Vees will begin a three game road trip in the U.S. following tonight's game.
Vees Player to Watch: Brooks DeMars: The youngest player on the Vees scored his first in the WHL last Saturday in Kamloops and then added his second a week later for the Teddy Bear Toss goal. He now sits at two goals and four assists this season.
Fast Fact: The Vees have the fourth-least penalty minutes in the entire WHL.
HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second of five meetings between the Vees and Americans. Following tonight's game these two will meet for a home-and-home starting on Feb. 6 in Penticton.
2025-26 Scoring Leaders:
Vees:
Jacob Kvasnicka- 33 points (13g, 20a)
Ryden Evers- 32 points (15g, 17a)
Brady Birnie- 26 points (7g, 19a)
Brittan Alstead- 24 points (12g, 12a)
Nolan Stevenson- 18 points (3g, 15a)
Americans
Connor Dale- 25 points (10g, 15a)
Savin Virk- 25 points (10g, 15a)
Gavin Garland- 19 points (8g, 11a)
