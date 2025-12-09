Pats Announce New Partnership with Flaman Fitness as Official Fitness Equipment Retailer

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with Flaman Fitness, who will join the organization as the Official Fitness Equipment Retailer of the Regina Pats.

This comprehensive partnership provides Flaman Fitness with exclusive fitness retailer designation, along with a prominent in-venue and digital presence. The agreement includes bench signage on both the home and away benches inside the Brandt Centre, enhancing visibility throughout every Pats home game.

As part of the partnership, Flaman Fitness will also receive:

5-Minute Score Clock Takeover

"By The Numbers" Social Media Presenter

Radio Scoring Summary Presenter

Additionally, Flaman Fitness will join the Regina Pats' "FanSaves" digital coupon program, offering all fans and season ticket members access to exclusive retailer promotions. The Pats will further support this initiative with direct marketing and communications to all named account subscribers, highlighting the program and participating partners.

"We're excited to welcome Flaman Fitness to the Regina Pats family," said Gordon Pritchard, CEO of the Regina Pats. "Flaman is a trusted, Saskatchewan-born company with a long history of quality, service, and community connection, particularly in the fitness equipment space. This partnership strengthens our commitment to working with local leaders who share our values, and we look forward to delivering meaningful benefits to our fans together."

About Flaman Fitness

Commitment

Like all members of the Flaman family, Flaman Fitness is committed to customer satisfaction. We provide the highest quality equipment and the widest selection, backed by the expertise of a dedicated, knowledgeable, and courteous staff.

History

Flaman Fitness is a proud member of the Flaman Group of Companies, which was founded in 1959 as a local agricultural retailer in the small community of Southey in southern Saskatchewan. By offering top-quality products at competitive prices, and paying close attention to the needs of our customers, Flaman has grown steadily since those humble beginnings. Flaman currently operates retail stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario, with a product line that includes trailers, rental equipment, security products, and fitness equipment.

Flaman Fitness began in the early 1990s, when company founder Frank Flaman recognized the growing market for health and fitness products. The company moved quickly and aggressively into this evolving field and, within a decade, became the largest fitness equipment retailer in Western Canada. This success has been built on quality products, competitive pricing, and an unwavering commitment to customer service. In recent years, the company opened two expansive new retail stores in Edmonton and Saskatoon to better showcase the broad Flaman Fitness product lineup.







