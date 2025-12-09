Preview: Americans at Vees - December 9, 2025

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LAST GAME: After taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, the Americans seemed a step behind the rest of the way as the Spokane Chiefs outshot Tri-City 29-11 over the final 40 minutes in a 4-2 Chiefs win on Saturday. Alexander Laing opened the scoring 2:29 in, and Savin Virk tied the game at two with a power play goal in the third, but the Chiefs responded with two goals in 1:24 to take the lead for good. Xavier Wendt made 35 saves in the loss.

VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the second of five meetings between the two teams, and the first regular season meeting in Penticton in franchise history. The Vees made their first appearance at the Toyota Center on November 15, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before hanging on for a 3-2 win. The season series has a home-and-home set, starting in Penticton, February 6 and 7 before wrapping up March 17 in Penticton.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees

Record: 13-11-2-0 Record: 12-8-4-3

Conference Ranking: 8th Conference Ranking: 5th

Goals For: 75 Goals For: 97

Goals Against: 78 Goals Against: 88

Power Play: 20.0% (16/80) Power Play: 25.9% (22/85)

Power Play: 71.2% (52/73) Penalty Kill: 81.1% (73/90)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Connor Dale (10-15-25) Jacob Kvasnicka (13-20-33)

Savin Virk (10-14-24) Ryden Evers (15-17-32)

Gavin Garland (8-11-19) Brady Birnie (7-19-26)

