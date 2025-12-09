Winterhawks Host Fox 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Partnering with Les Schwab and KPTV/Fox 12, we hosted our annual Toy Drive on December 7, to bring joy to children in need. Fans brought new, unwrapped toys to donate on the concourse, and additional toys were available for purchase on-site for those who wished to contribute. All donations supported holiday gifts for local kids. KPTV's Tony Martinez was on hand to host in-game activities and add excitement to our charitable efforts.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, 3,129 toys were donated, helping make the holidays brighter for children in our community!

Missed the game? You can still donate to the Toy Drive through Tuesday, December 16. Visit the Fox 12 Toy Drive pages to learn how you can contribute and continue spreading holiday cheer.







