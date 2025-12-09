Winterhawks Host Fox 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive
Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Partnering with Les Schwab and KPTV/Fox 12, we hosted our annual Toy Drive on December 7, to bring joy to children in need. Fans brought new, unwrapped toys to donate on the concourse, and additional toys were available for purchase on-site for those who wished to contribute. All donations supported holiday gifts for local kids. KPTV's Tony Martinez was on hand to host in-game activities and add excitement to our charitable efforts.
Thanks to the generosity of our fans, 3,129 toys were donated, helping make the holidays brighter for children in our community!
Missed the game? You can still donate to the Toy Drive through Tuesday, December 16. Visit the Fox 12 Toy Drive pages to learn how you can contribute and continue spreading holiday cheer.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Pats to Host 29th Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday - Regina Pats
- Rockets Open East Division Road Swing in Swift Current - Kelowna Rockets
- Winterhawks Host Fox 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Center Petr and a 2029 Pick from Saskatoon in Exchange for Allan, Pul - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Complete Two-For-One Trade with Chiefs - Saskatoon Blades
- Game Preview: Vees vs Americans - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Introduce New Fundraising Policy to Support Local Community Groups - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Announce New Partnership with Flaman Fitness as Official Fitness Equipment Retailer - Regina Pats
- Warriors Set for Tuesday Battle against the Blades - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Vees - December 9, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Winterhawks Stories
- Winterhawks Host Fox 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive
- Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták Named to Czech World Junior Roster
- Hawks' Big Third Period Takes Down the Giants 4-2
- Game Day Hub: December 7 vs Vancouver
- Weiermair Pots Late Dagger As Hawks Fly Off With A 4-3 Win Over The T-Birds