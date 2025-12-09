November Ironworker of the Month: D Rhett Sather

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs defenseman Rhett Sather is your Ironworker of the Month for November!

Sather played in all 11 of Spokane's games last month, posting nine points on two goals and seven assists (led Chiefs' defensemen). The 17-year-old blueliner had a five-game point streak from November 15 against Kelowna to November 28 against Kamloops. Sather currently leads Chiefs' defensemen with 20 points over the first 29 games of the season (5G-15A) and is +9.

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

