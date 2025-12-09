November Ironworker of the Month: D Rhett Sather
Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs defenseman Rhett Sather is your Ironworker of the Month for November!
Sather played in all 11 of Spokane's games last month, posting nine points on two goals and seven assists (led Chiefs' defensemen). The 17-year-old blueliner had a five-game point streak from November 15 against Kelowna to November 28 against Kamloops. Sather currently leads Chiefs' defensemen with 20 points over the first 29 games of the season (5G-15A) and is +9.
Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.
-
The Spokane Chiefs are a member of the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League, the world's finest development league for junior hockey players. Since 1985 the Chiefs have been a pillar in the Spokane community, offering family-friendly entertainment and a winning tradition, which includes: two Memorial Cup Championships in 1991 & 2008, two WHL Championships in 1991 & 2008 and five Western Conference Championships in 1991, 1996, 2000, 2008 & 2025. Over 60 alumni have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.
Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025
- Broncos Return for Final Two Home Games Before Christmas Break - Swift Current Broncos
- November Ironworker of the Month: D Rhett Sather - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats to Host 29th Teddy Bear Toss Night this Saturday - Regina Pats
- Rockets Open East Division Road Swing in Swift Current - Kelowna Rockets
- Winterhawks Host Fox 12 / Les Schwab Toy Drive - Portland Winterhawks
- Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Center Petr and a 2029 Pick from Saskatoon in Exchange for Allan, Pul - Spokane Chiefs
- Blades Complete Two-For-One Trade with Chiefs - Saskatoon Blades
- Game Preview: Vees vs Americans - Penticton Vees
- Broncos Introduce New Fundraising Policy to Support Local Community Groups - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Announce New Partnership with Flaman Fitness as Official Fitness Equipment Retailer - Regina Pats
- Warriors Set for Tuesday Battle against the Blades - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Preview: Americans at Vees - December 9, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- November Ironworker of the Month: D Rhett Sather
- Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Center Petr and a 2029 Pick from Saskatoon in Exchange for Allan, Pul
- Chiefs Cap Three-In-Three with Third-Straight Win, Top Thunderbirds 4-1
- Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Forward Wormald from Lethbridge in Exchange for Four Picks
- Chiefs Set Teddy Bear Toss Record, Crush Rival Tri-City, 4-2, in Front of 10,000+