Warriors Set for Tuesday Battle against the Blades

Published on December 9, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Warriors welcome in the Saskatoon Blades to the Hangar tonight. Both teams are looking to end their losing streaks (Moose Jaw - 0-2-1, Saskatoon - 0-5) by getting back in the win column.

Last Saturday, in a tight battle against the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Warriors fell after the Wheat Kings scored the game-winning goal with just 41 seconds left in regulation. Connor Schmidt tallied the only Warriors goal. Chase Wutzke made 41 saves on 43 shots for a save percentage of .953.

Landen McFadden has now tied Lynden Lakovic to regain the title as the team's top scorer. McFadden has registered 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points through 28 games. McFadden's impressive season so far includes a five-point night, a three-point night, and seven two-point nights.

On Sunday, the Saskatoon Blades were on the receiving end of a four-goal shutout by former Moose Jaw Warrior Matthew Hutchison and the Regina Pats. This loss brings their record to 14-13-2-0.

So far this season against the Blades, the Warriors have recorded two wins and one loss. Both wins have come on the road for the team. In their last meeting on November 7, the Warriors pushed to an early four-goal early in the second period. The Blades pressured, but the Warriors, led by rookie goaltender Kyle Jones, held them off to win the game 6-5. Lynden Lakovic recorded two goals and three points, Riley Thorpe notched two goals, Aiden Ziprick tallied a goal and two points, and both Mathieu Lajoie and Brady Ness registered two points.

It's another buy one ticket, get one ticket 50% off night at the Hangar. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.