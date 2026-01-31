Warriors Looking for Victory over Regina Pats

REGINA, Sask. - After a much-needed win last night over the Edmonton Oil Kings, the Moose Jaw Warriors are back on the hunt for another victory.

Last night, Casey Brown tallied four goals and five points to mark his first WHL hat-trick. Landen McFadden and Colt Carter each tallied a goal and three points in the victory, Gage Nagel tallied a goal and two points, and Riley Thorpe was credited with two points.

With his three-point night, Colt Carter has officially passed Morgan Rielly as the second-highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in Warriors history. He now sits 15 points behind Nathan Paetsch for sole possession of the scoring title.

In Swift Current on Friday night, the Pats fell 5-3 to the Broncos. Keets Fawcett, Zach Moore, and Ruslan Karimov each tallied a goal. Marek Schlenker made 23 saves on 27 shots. The Pats went one for three on the power play and one for one on the penalty kill.

In their last meeting on New Year's Eve, the Warriors took the game 5-4 in overtime. Landen McFadden tallied two goals, including the overtime winner, and three points. Pavel McKenzie tallied one goal and three points, and Aiden Ziprick tallied a goal and two points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







