Game Preview: Vees vs Winterhawks

Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees play host to the Portland Winterhawks tonight at the SOEC. This is their final meeting of the regular season. Puck drop is 6:00PM. TICKETS

The Vees (29-10-4-3) fell by a 5-2 score to the Kamloops Blazers last night despite outshooting the visitors 49-25. The loss snapped a 14 game winning streak for Penticton. Matteo Danis scored his 20th of the season and Ethan Weber extended his point streak to eight games with the other goal in the loss.

The Winterhawks enter Saturday's matchup 22-22-4-0 on the year. They sit in 7th in the WHL's Western Conference entering their battle with the Vees. The Winterhawks have one win in their last five games and are 2-5-3-0 in their last ten.

Vees Player to Watch: F Matteo Danis: The Vees forward hit 20 goals for the first time in his WHL career last night and has a new single season high in points with 39. He will play in his 248th career game against the Winterhawks.

Fast Fact: The Vees win streak of 14 straight games is a new WHL expansion team record. They beat the old record of nine set by Everett in 2003-04.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the final meeting between the Vees and Winterhawks. Penticton is 2-1-0-0 against Portland this season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 61 points (26g, 35a)

Ryden Evers- 55 points (25g, 30a)

Brady Birnie- 51 points (17g, 34a)

Matteo Danis- 39 points (20g, 19a)

Brittan Alstead- 38 points (15g, 23a)

Winterhawks

Alex Weiermair- 57 points (25g, 32a)

Ryan Miller- 48 points (19g, 29a)

