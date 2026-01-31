Chiefs Host Wheat Kings for Annual Military Appreciation Night Presented by Pizza Factory

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday for their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. It's the only time the teams will meet this season. Join us in celebrating and honoring military servicemembers and their families. Come early for a special pregame ceremony! The Chiefs will wear specialty Military Appreciation jerseys, which will be auctioned off on the main concourse to benefit the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project, dedicated to honoring post-9/11 fallen heroes, supporting their families, and engaging communities in doing both.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

LOCATION: Numerica Veterans Arena

PROMO: Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory, 105.7 NOW FM and NonStop Local

JERSEY COLOR: Military

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX and Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo







