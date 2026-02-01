Vees Skate Past Winterhawks

Penticton Vees' Ryden Evers and Jacob Kvasnicka in action

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees got back to their winning ways on Saturday night at the SOEC taking down the Portland Winterhawks 5-3.

The Vees climb to 30-10-4-3 on the season with the win.

There was no scoring in the first period, a period controlled by the Winterhawks.

The Vees found their legs in the second period. Louie Wehmann walked out from behind the net and potted his 11th of the season to make it 1-0.

Tristan Petersen added to the lead taking a pass from Jacob Kvasnicka and batting it past Winterhawks goaltender Cruz Chase to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Penticton extended the lead in the third period with Kvasnicka knocking home a Tristan Petersen shot to make it 3-0. Then, Ryden Evers got in on the action taking a feed from Kvasnicka and burying it under the bar for his 26th of the season.

The Winterhawks didn't go down without a fight as Jordan Dugauy struck twice to make the score 4-2.

Wehmann added his second of the night into an empty net to make it 5-2 but Portland would get one back to make the final 5-3.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 32

Winterhawks- 38

Scoring:

Vees- Louie Wehmann (2), Jacob Kvasnicka, Ryden Evers, Tristan Petersen

Winterhawks- Jordan Duguay (2), Luke Wilfley

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Winterhawks- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 35/28

Winterhawks- Cruz Chase - 27/31

Up Next: Penticton finishes off a three games in three nights weekend in Seattle tomorrow for a 5:00PM puck drop.

