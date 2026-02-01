Oil Kings Respond with Feisty Win over Broncos

Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings got back into the win column on Saturday night with a 6-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

It was a feisty affair as both teams combined for 172 penalty minutes in the contest but the Oil Kings were able to get ahead in the game and hold on to the lead.

Edmonton took off with their hair on fire in the first period in this one. Just one night after giving up a goal 22 seconds into the game, Aaron Obobaifo scored 22 seconds in for his first goal as an Oil King. Then a couple of powerplay goals jumped the Oil Kings out to a 3-0 lead as Ethan MacKenzie and Gavin Hodnett both scored with the man advantage.

The Oil Kings also outshot the Broncos 11-5 in the first period.

Swift Current would respond with a goal almost six minutes into the second period, but that momentum was short-lived as Edmonton tacked on two more goals. The first from Landon Hanson at the 8:02 mark of the second, and then a powerplay goal by Lukas Sawchyn late in the second frame to make it 5-1.

The second period though wasn't void of drama either as a hit from the Broncos Sawyer Dingman on the Oil Kings Obobaifo caused a skirmish with a number of 10-minute misconducts, and two game misconducts as a result.

The two teams went back to playing hockey in the third period as Ethan MacKenzie's second of the night put the Oil Kings up 6-1. Swift Current would add two more late, one on the powerplay from Hudson Darby, and another from Brenden Rudolph shorthanded to make it 6-3.

Ethan Simcoe stopped 16 of 19 in the win, the Edmonton powerplay was 3-for-7 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The Oil Kings are now 32-11-3-2 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday in Medicine Hat.







