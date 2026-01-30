Oil Kings Venture to Saskatchewan to Take on Warriors

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column tonight as they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Oil Kings are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday night, but are still sitting third in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a 31-10-3-2 record. They're 10 points ahead of Calgary, and five back of Medicine Hat for the Central Division lead.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are seventh in the Eastern Conference at 17-24-3-2, good for 39 points. They've lost three in a row and are 3-6-0-1 in their last ten games.

Tonight marks the third meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and Warriors with Edmonton holding a 2-0-0-0 record this season. The Oil Kings have also outscored the Warriors 9-2 in two games to this point, but this will mark the first meeting since October 11. Dating back to the 2024/2025 season, Edmonton has won six straight against the Warriors.

Through two head-to-head meetings this season, Lukas Sawchyn and Blake Fiddler have three points to lead Edmonton offensively.

Puck drop from Moose Jaw tonight is 6 p.m. in Alberta.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

