Game Day Hub: January 30 vs Wenatchee

Join the Winterhawks tonight at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum for an unforgettable celebration of culture, community, and the rich heritage of the Pacific Islander community. Pacific Islander Celebration Night will honor the traditions, contributions, and lasting legacy of Pacific Islanders through an exciting and meaningful game-night experience. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. as the Winterhawks take on the Wenatchee Wild.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

Portland opened the scoring just 90 seconds into Saturday night's matchup when Carsyn Dyck won a battle along the boards and set up Nathan Free, who snapped a wrist shot past the Wheat Kings' goaltender for an early lead.

Luke Wilfley earned a penalty shot three minutes into the second period and converted with a five-hole move to give the Winterhawks a two-goal cushion. Brandon answered with two goals to pull even at 2-2 heading into the second intermission.

After a scoreless third, overtime was needed, where Luke Mistelbacher netted his second of the night and 26th of the season to give Brandon a 3-2 overtime win in Portland.

Wild Watch

The Portland Winterhawks and Wenatchee Wild meet tonight for the seventh and final time this season, with the Hawks looking to regain the upper hand after Wenatchee claimed four of the first six meetings.

The Wild enter play with a 17-26-2-2 record and are seeking a bounce-back win after dropping seven of their last ten games. Currently sitting 12th in the Western Conference, Wenatchee trails the eighth and final playoff spot by just eight points in a tightly contested race.

Despite occupying the bottom of the standings, Wenatchee's penalty kill has been a standout, ranking first in the WHL at 83.2 percent while allowing only 34 power-play goals on 202 shorthanded situations.

Pacific Islanders Night Celebration

The night will begin at 6:00 PM as soon as fans enter the Glass Palace with concourse entertainment from Bailadora as soon as you enter the doors that embodies the Pacific Islander heritage.The evening will include performances and appearances from local groups, celebrating their impact and contributions.

We are proud to collaborate with the following organizations:

Community Groups:

UTOPIA PDX

Pacific Islander Student Alliance (PISA)

Pacific Climate Warriors PDX

Teva Oriata

Bailadora

Ke Kukui Foundation

Artist of the Night: Kamu Ink, custom logo design

V.I.P. Lounge featuring Kona Brewing tasting

Sing-a-long songs

A special hometown hero

Fans will be treated to a cultural entertainment featuring traditional music and dance performances throughout the night which will be showcased in-game and on the concourse, including:

Live pre-game Haka performance on the ice.

Ukulele performance of the National Anthem.

1st and 2nd Intermission - Teva Oriata, Portland's authentic Tahitian dance studio, will bring the beauty of Polynesia to life with dances and melodies representing the entire region.

MM Concourse Performances:

5:10-5:20 PM: Kaleinani O Ke Kukui

5:20-5:50 PM: Bailadora

Alternate Captains

The Portland Winterhawks announced three new additions to their 50th Anniversary leadership group, naming Nathan Brown, Kyle McDonough, and Cole Slobodian as alternate captains. The trio will join fellow alternate Alex Weiermair and team captain Ryan Miller for the remainder of the season.

Brown, 19, is in his first WHL season but has made an immediate impact since September. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has helped swing momentum with timely goals and a physical presence, combining skill and edge throughout the lineup. In 35 games this season, Brown has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists.

McDonough, 18, is skating in his third full season with Portland and continues to demonstrate leadership both on and off the ice. The reigning WHL Humanitarian of the Year has been a steady presence since arriving in the Rose City, posting six goals and 17 assists in 41 games this year. The Langdon, Alberta product remains a respected voice in the locker room.

Slobodian, 19, is in his second full season with the Winterhawks and has surpassed the 100-game mark in his WHL career. A dependable presence on the blue line, the Brandon, Manitoba native embodies the Winterhawks standard through his consistent play. He has registered one goal and 14 assists in 46 games this season.

Weiermair will serve as a permanent alternate captain, while Brown, McDonough, and Slobodian will rotate alternate duties on a game-by-game basis.

