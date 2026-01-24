Action-Packed Third Hoists Hawks over Ams

Kennewick, Wash. - Three unanswered goals from Alex Weiermair, Max Pšenička and Nathan Brown lifted the Portland Winterhawks over the Tri-City Americans on Friday night, securing the Winterhawks first road win since November 21.

Game #46: Portland (3) at Tri-City (1)

SOG: POR (31) - TC (29)

PP: POR (0/2) - TC (0/1)

Saves: Štěbeták (28) - Wendt (28)

SCORING:

TC - Charlie Elick (4) from Carter Savage and Jake Gudelj

POR - Alex Weiermair (25) from Jordan Duguay and Nathan Brown

POR - Max Pšenička (4) from Jordan Duguay and Cole Slobodian

POR - Nathan Brown (12) from Alex Weiermair (Empty Net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks and Americans played the first two periods scoreless, despite both sides trading good scoring opportunities. Charlie Elick opened the scoring in the third period with a 4-on-4 goal just under eight minutes into the frame. Portland wouldn't stay down for long, as Alex Weiermair buried a mid-slot one-timer for his 25th of the year. Max Pšenička then gave the Hawks their first lead of the game with his second goal in as many games, blasting home a rip from the blueline. Nathan Brown then skated in an empty net goal in the final seconds to secure the win for the Hawks. The win is Portland's first on the road since November 21, 2025 when the Hawks took a 7-4 victory in Kamloops.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks wrap up their non-conference schedule as the Brandon Wheat Kings come to town for some Saturday night hockey.

