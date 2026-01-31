Hawks Drop Tight Overtime Contest as Wild Complete Comeback

Nathan Free and Luke Wilfley found the back of the net for a second straight game, but the Winterhawks fell to Wenatchee in a tight overtime contest.

Game #48: Portland (2) vs. Wenatchee (3) OT

SOG: POR (37) - WEN (29)

PP: POR (0/2) - WEN (1/6)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Conway (35)

SCORING:

POR - Nathan Free (21) from Cole Slobodian and Nathan Brown

POR - Luke Wilfley (5) from Griffin Darby and Kyle McDonough

WEN - Mason Kraft (9) from Nolan Caffey and Josh Toll (power play)

WEN - Caelan Joudrey (12) from Josh Toll and Mason Kraft

WEN - Rui Han (6) from Josh Toll and Luka Shcherbyna

GAME SUMMARY:

The energy was electric in Portland as the Winterhawks hosted Pacific Islander Celebration Night at the Glass Palace, and the home side came out flying. Nathan Free opened the scoring 4:29 into the game, jamming home a loose puck on the doorstep after Kyle McDonough crashed the net. Just under 11 minutes later, Griffin Darby fired a point shot that found Luke Wilfley at the near-side circle, where he finished the play for his fifth of the season to give Portland a 2-0 lead.

Portland kept its foot on the gas, outshooting Wenatchee 29-11 through two periods and carrying a 2-0 advantage into the final frame.

The Wild responded with a power-play goal six minutes into the third, then tied the game at two with 11:26 remaining. After chances at both ends, overtime was needed to decide the outcome. Rui Han scored the game-winner in the extra frame as Wenatchee escaped Portland with a 3-2 overtime victory.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks are road-bound Saturday, visiting the Okanagan Valley for a 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Penticton Vees.

