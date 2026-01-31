Warriors Dethrone Oil Kings in Friday Night Showdown

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled to earn their first home win of 2026.

Casey Brown stormed out to tally the game's first goal just 22 seconds into the first period. Noah Degenstein was called for roughing just before the 3:30 mark, and the Warriors' penalty kill was put to the first test. The Warriors were able to fend off the Oil Kings to keep themselves in control.

Just before the halfway mark of the opening frame, Brady Ness was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking. Again, the Warriors' penalty kill stood strong to keep the Oil Kings off the board. Noa Ta'amu was called for holding with under seven minutes to play, and the Warriors were able to capitalize off the stick of leading scorer Landen McFadden.

Late in the frame, Connor Schmidt was assessed a roughing penalty to put the Warriors back on the penalty kill. Again, the penalty kill was able to fend off the Oil Kings, and the Warriors took a two-goal lead into the first intermission with 20 seconds remaining on their third penalty kill of the evening.

The Warriors' penalty kill survived an early onslaught from the Oil Kings to keep their two-goal lead. The Warriors added to their lead just under three minutes into the middle period with a goal from Colt Carter. Combined with an earlier assist, Colt Carter officially passed Morgan Rielly to become the second-highest scoring 16-year-old defenceman in franchise history.

Following two penalties to the Warriors just 1:14 apart, the Oil Kings capitalized on the two-man advantage and again on the man-advantage to bring themselves back within one just before the halfway mark of the period.

Casey Brown sent the Warriors back up by two goals with his second tally of the night. Gage Nagel sent home another goal for the Warriors, and again, the team took a two-goal lead into the intermission.

After a scrum at the 20:00 mark of the second period, Connor Schmidt and Noah Degenstein from the Warriors and Blake Fiddler and Rhys Pederson from the Oil Kings were all assessed two-minute minor penalties for roughing.

After a hit to Warriors' Jan Trefny, Jaxon Fuder was assessed a five-minute major and ten-minute misconduct. Carter Sotheran, Noah Degenstein, and Brady Ness were all assessed two-minute minors for roughing.

On the power play, Casey Brown completed the hat trick to give the Warriors a four-goal lead with just over half a period to play. The Oil Kings battled back with a power play foal from Carter Sotheran and a goal from Gavin Hodnett. Casey Brown extended the Warriors' lead with his fourth goal of the night. The Oil Kings added one more goal to come within two goals, but the Warriors held on for the win.

The Warriors went three for four on the power play and three for six on the penalty kill. In net, Kyle Jones made 31 saves on 36 shots. Across the ice, Parker Snell and Ethan Simcoe combined for 23 saves on 29 shots.

The Warriors hit the road to Regina tomorrow evening to take on the Regina Pats. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.