Warriors Tally Nineteenth Win of the Season over Broncos

Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - With their roster bolstered by AP players Carson Smith and Chase Petersen, the Warriors started their road trip with a win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night.

Pavel McKenzie got the Warriors off to an early lead with his 14th goal of the season just before the seven minute mark of the opening frame. With his goal tonight, he took back the position of Warriors top scorer. The Broncos retaliated and Brendan Rudolph the equalizer at 12:58.

In the opening period, the Warriors had two chances on the power play and one penalty kill. Neither team capitalized on their special teams opportunities and they headed into the first intermission tied at one goal apiece.

Early in the middle period, Landen McFadden and Anthony Wilson were assessed matching minor penalties for slashing and the teams had their first chance at four on four. Back at full strength, Noah Degenstein and rookie Brennan Brown dropped the gloves in the neutral zone. Both players were assessed a five minute major for fighting and Brown also picked up a ten minute misconduct.

Just before the halfway mark, William Degagne tallied his fourth goal of the season to give the Warriors back the lead. Casey Brown continued his impressive week by tallying his 14th goal of the season and giving the Warriors a two goal lead. Benson Hirst picked up an assist on Brown's goal to mark his first point in the WHL.

Sawyer Dingman struck back on a breakaway to bring the Broncos back within one. Landen McFadden found himself with a breakaway opportunity with less than a minute remaining in the frame to send the Warriors into the intermission ahead by two goals.

At the midway point of the final frame, Casey Brown was called for slashing after an aggressive backcheck to stop a Bronco on a breakaway. The Warriors penalty kill put on an incredible effort to kill the penalty. Just two seconds after returning to full strength, the Broncos were able to find the back of the net to bring themselves back within one goal.

The Warriors landed on the power play just after the midway point following a tripping call to Swift Current's Jace McFaul. The Warriors couldn't capitalize and the teams continued separated by only one goal.

With four seconds left, Kash Andresen found the empty net and the Warriors recorded their 19th win of the season.

The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 42 saves on 45 shots. Across the ice, Archer Cooke made 32 saves on 36 shots.

The Warriors continue their road trip on Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 8pm in Saskatchewan. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.