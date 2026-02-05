Preview: Americans at Vees - February 6, 2026

Published on February 5, 2026

LAST GAME: Tri-City had their best period in the third, but the Everett Silvertips had already built up a 5-1 lead by that point as the Americans fell 6-3 at the Angel of the Winds Arena on Sunday. Jakub Vanecek and Connor Dale (x2) scored for the Americans while Xavier Wendt was busy all night making 33 saves. Two of Everett's six goals deflected off Tri-City players and into the net.

VS PENTICTON: Tonight is the third of five meetings between the two teams with Penticton having won the first three. The Vees made their first appearance at the Toyota Center on November 15, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before hanging on for a 3-2 win. The Americans travelled to Penticton on December 9 where the Vees exploded for eight goals in the 8-0 final. The two teams meet again tomorrow in Kennewick.

Team Comparison

Tri-City Americans Penticton Vees

Record: 25-19-3-1 Record: 31-11-4-3

Conference Ranking: 6th Conference Ranking: 2nd

Goals for: 147 Goals for: 196

Goals Against: 160 Goals Against: 137

Power Play: 19.0% (28/147) Power Play: 27.8% (45/162)

Penalty Kill: 77.1% (118/153) Penalty Kill: 81.7% (129/158)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (22-29-51) Jacob Kvasnicka (27-37-64)

Connor Dale (20-31-51) Ryden Evers (26-32-58)

Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Brady Birnie (18-37-55)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







