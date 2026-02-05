Royals Host Lunar New Year Celebration Game February 20

Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals annual Lunar New Year game returns to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on February 20th with puck drop slated for 7:05 pm. The Lunar New Year celebration is an extension of the clubs Built by Community campaign and reflects the continued commitment to create meaningful connections with communities across Victoria, and positive, inspiring opportunities for youth.

This year's Lunar New Year game is presented by Fancy Ching Wealth Management, a local financial advisor group headed by Fancy Ching, a native of Hong Kong who has called Victoria home for over 30 years.

"We love sharing our culture with the community and hope that by celebrating Chinese New Year with the community and by helping to highlight the Victoria Chinatown Museum, we will be able to do so" said Ching.

Lunar New Year represents new beginnings and marks the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar traditionally used in many East Asian countries. 2026 is the year of the horse and the fire element.

The Royals will don Lunar New Year warm up jerseys that will be auctioned off leading up to the game. Anchi Nguyen, the designer of this year's Lunar New Year jersey, explains the details of her design "With 2026 being the year of the horse, my design mainly focuses on some of the key characteristics of this animal - strength, confidence, and passion. This is reflected in my choice of color, with a vibrant red and a tint of bright orange."

"Inspired by the red envelope design I've grown up with, the color blends with the golden yellow pattern in the lower third of the jersey. For the logo design, I created a royal emblem with a twist in the surrounding pattern, incorporating horse illustrations and Asian-inspired detail work. I'm excited for this year's jersey and wish those who celebrate the holiday a Happy Lunar New Year filled with luck and prosperity!" said Nguyen.

Several other exciting promotions will also be held during the game, including performances by Victoria-based Wong Sheung Kung Fu Club Dragon Dancers, and the Philippine Bayanihan Centre in the concourse before the game at 6:30pm. The Victoria Taiwanese Association will be presenting New Year scrolls and demonstrating New Year scroll calligraphy on-site which fans can take home as a keepsake. Fancy and David will be giving away lucky red envelopes to the first 1000 fans at doors, with a range of different prizing, including one lucky fan taking home a suite night to a future Royals home game.

Doors are set to open at 6:00 pm on Friday, February. 20 at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. Tickets are available for purchase at selectyourtickets.com.







