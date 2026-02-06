Royals Sign Max Silver to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have signed forward Max Silver to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Silver will join the team for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.
Hailing from Poway, California, Silver joins the Royals after 37 games with the Victoria Grizzlies in the BCHL where he has scored 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points. Prior to coming to Canada, the 2007-born forward played for the Los Angeles Jr. Kings program, tallying 79 points in 69 games in his final season of AAA hockey.
Silver joins the Royals with a familiar face in the locker room, having played with Royals defenseman Timofei Runtso with the LA Jr. Kings as well as the St. Cloud Norseman in the NAHL.
Single Game Tickets for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/single-game-tickets/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
