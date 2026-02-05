Broncos Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Warriors

The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 5-3 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex in the fifth meeting of the season between the two teams.

Moose Jaw opened the scoring at 6:45 of the first period, but the Broncos responded later in the frame as Brendan Rudolph notched his 13th goal of the season at 12:58, finishing a play set up by Sawyer Dingman and Carter Moen to tie the game 1-1 after one.

The Warriors regained the lead in the second period with goals at 9:11 and 15:56 before Swift Current answered again. Sawyer Dingman broke in alone on a breakaway and buried his chance at 17:07, with assists from Moen and Rudolph, to pull the Broncos within one. Moose Jaw, however, struck late in the period at 19:07 with what proved to be the game-winning goal, taking a 4-2 lead into the third.

Parker Rondeau brought the Broncos back within one at 8:10 of the final frame, converting a feed from Zach Pantelakis and Jace McFaul to make it a 4-3 game. Swift Current pushed hard late, pulling the goaltender for an extra attacker in the final two minutes and generating sustained pressure, but were unable to find the equalizer. The Warriors sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

Swift Current outshot Moose Jaw 44-34 on the night and won the faceoff battle 36-33. Both teams were held scoreless on the power play, with the Broncos going 0-for-2 and the Warriors 0-for-3. In net, Archer Cooke turned aside 29 of 33 shots in a strong effort.

With the loss, the Broncos move to 12-33-3-0 on the season. Swift Current returns to action Friday, Feb. 6, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the InnovationPlex.







