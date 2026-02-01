Broncos and CMHA Swift Current Team Up to Raise Awareness About Mental Health

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Swift Current Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of mental health during an upcoming Broncos home game.

The Broncos game on February 6, 2026, at 7:00 PM will feature: A CMHA-run kiosk so fans can learn more about mental health Videos featuring Broncos players talking about the importance of mental health Public address announcements about mental health Ceremonial Puck Drop The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Broncos and CMHA Swift Current to implement Talk Today. Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the Western Hockey League.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Mental health is a foundational part of overall wellness, and everyone faces challenges at some point in their lives," said Jeremy Roberts, Executive Director of the CMHA Swift Current. "In sport, strength isn't just physical, it's mental. Programs like Talk Today ensure athletes have access to meaningful supports that help them manage pressure, build resilience, and thrive both on and off the ice." "Partnering with CMHA Swift Current to deliver Talk Today is something we're incredibly proud of," said Dominic LePan, Senior Manager of Business Operations & Corporate Partnerships with the Swift Current Broncos. "Mental health matters at every level, and initiatives like this help normalize the conversation while reminding our players, fans, and community that support is always within reach." Tickets for the game are available, with individual adult tickets starting at $24.00 and youth tickets at $12.00.

