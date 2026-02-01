Pats Come back to Edge Warriors in Overtime

Published on February 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







REGINA, Sask. - The Warriors put together a strong opening frame but could not survive the Pats third period comeback and fell in overtime.

Pavel McKenzie got the game started with the first goal for the Warriors at the 7:00 of the first period. Ruslan Karimov was called for high-sticking with under three minutes to play in the first frame. Mathieu Lajoie was able to capitalize on the opportunity to give the Warriors a two-goal lead.

Late in the period, Keetes Fawcett was called for tripping to send the Warriors back to the power play. The Warriors ended the first frame with a two-goal lead and 1:43 left on their second power play.

In a second period dominated by the Pats, the Warriors had one more full opportunity on the power play but were unable to capitalize. Chase Wutzke kept the Pats off the scoreboard and the Warriors took their two-goal lead into the final intermission.

Early in the third period, Cohen Williams took exception to a hit on Connor Schmidt and he dropped the gloves with Cohen Klassen. Williams was assessed the extra penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and the Warriors hit the penalty kill for the first time in the game.

Maddox Schultz for the Pats on the board just before the halfway mark of the final period. Following a hooking call to Jan Trefny at the midway point, the Pats were able to tie the game on the power play.

Neither team could break the tie in regulation and the teams headed into overtime. In overtime, the Pats tallied the game winner.

The Warriors went one for three on the power play and one for three on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 49 saves on 52 shots. Across the ice, Marek Schlenker made 21 saves on 23 shots.

The Warriors hit the road on Wednesday for a game against the Swift Current Broncos. The team then hits the road for games on Friday in Edmonton and Saturday in Red Deer. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







