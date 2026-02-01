Gizowski Scores Overtime Winner as Cougars Rally Past Blazers

Published on February 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars concluded their two-game road trip with a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Kooper Gizowski delivered the overtime heroics, scoring the game-winner just 1:14 into extra time. Carson Carels led the way offensively with a four-point night (2-2-4), while Terik Parascak added his 21st goal of the season. Josh Ravensbergen was solid once again in the Cougars' crease, stopping 26 of 29 shots.

Several milestones were reached in the win. Parascak moved into sole possession of fourth place on the Cougars' all-time points list, recording his 239th career point to surpass Chase Witala (238). Captain Bauer Dumanski also recorded his 100th career WHL point, becoming the 53rd Cougar in franchise history to reach the century mark.

The Blazers capitalized on Prince George penalties in the opening frame. Kamloops opened the scoring at 7:00 when Nathan Behm slipped behind the Cougars' defence and beat Ravensbergen glove side. The Blazers doubled their lead at 18:11 on the power play, as Tommy Lafreniere found the back of the net. Kamloops held a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Early in the second period, at 1:02, Jett Lajoie was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct for charging. The Cougars responded with a tremendous penalty kill, which appeared to shift momentum. Shortly after, Parascak buried a rebound for his 21st of the season, set up by Dumanski and Carels. The remainder of the period was played back and forth, but the Blazers maintained a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes despite Prince George holding a 7-5 edge in shots during the frame.

Carson Carels tied the game early in the third period, blasting a power-play goal from the blue line at the 1:30 mark to make it 2-2. The Cougars generated numerous scoring chances throughout the period, but it was Kamloops that regained the lead late, as JP Hurlbert converted on a breakaway at 16:11.

Prince George refused to back down. With Ravensbergen pulled for the extra attacker, Carels struck again, firing a shot through traffic and past Logan Edmonstone at 18:02 to tie the game at three and force overtime.

In the extra frame, the Cougars controlled possession for most of the period. Gizowski sealed the victory at 1:14 with a picture-perfect shot over the glove of Edmonstone, securing a character 4-3 overtime win for Prince George.

With the win, the Cougars improve to 29-17-2-0 and remain third in the Western Conference and second in the BC Division. The Cougars will now begin a four-game home-stand which starts Tuesday when the team battles the Red Deer Rebels at CN Centre at 7:00 pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.