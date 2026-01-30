Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets

KELOWNA, BC - The Prince George Cougars will look to collect six consecutive wins as they visit the Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets tonight.

When: Friday, January 30, 2026

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm

Cougars Record: 28-16-2-0 (58 Points)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Saturday, January 24

Western Conference: 3rd

BC Division: 2nd

Prince George Cougars Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Dumanski, Gizowski, Seitz

2006-born players (7) - Souch, Ashe, Parascak, Vaughan, Ravensbergen, Levshyn, Sobry

2007-born players (6) - Foster, Yakutsenak, Shurgot, Lajoie, Anisimov, Fisher

2008-born players (7) - Kozicky, Lemire, Finnegan, Cahill, Carels, Johnston, Funk

2009-born players (1) - Hajt

Rockets Record: 23-16-4-2 (47 Points)

Rockets Last Game: 5-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday, January 27

Western Conference: 6th

BC Division: 4th

Kelowna Rockets Roster Breakdown (Birth Year):

2005-born players (3) - Smith, Leslie, Halaburda

2006-born players (11) - McInnis, Pankratz, Guest, Corbet, Banini, Pekar, Gojsic, Wetsch, Gerwing, Alcos, Iginla

2007-born players (7) - Paupanekis, Cihar, Poletin, Kam, Kehrig, Kettles, Boettiger

2008-born players (3) - Henderson, Folstrom, Barrett

2009-born players (1) - Hayden

Last Time Out:

- The Cougars earned their fifth straight win with a 5-2 victory over Vancouver on Saturday, Jan. 24

- Dawson Seitz scored his first two goals as a Prince George Cougar

- Carson Carels extended his points streak to 10

- Prince George registered 40-plus shots for the fifth straight game

Previous Meetings vs. KEL This Season:

October 8: The Rockets used a late third period come-back to steal a 5-4 win over the Cougars at the CN Centre.

December 2: Dmitri Yakutsenak's multi-point effort helped the Cougars to a 4-2 win shootout win. Josh Ravensbergen made 30 saves in the victory.

January 17: The Cougars used a 49 shot performance to help them to a 3-2 OT win. Carson Carels delivered the overtime heroics.

The Carson Show

- Since returning from the 2026 World Juniors, draft-eligible defenceman Carson Carels has collected at least a point in the nine games he has been back.

- Carels has points in ten straight games.

- Carels is ranked as the #3 skater on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings; that makes him the top NHL draft prospect in the CHL.

The Chase for 100:

- Captain Bauer Dumanski enters tonight just one point shy of 100 career points in the WHL

- Dumanski would be the 53rd Cougar in franchise history to reach the 100 career-point plateau since the team moved to Prince George in 1994-95

- This season, the Captain owns 25 points in 39 games

- Seven of those 25 points have been goals, which ties a career season high for the Lockwood, SK product

Perry History Watch

- Washington Capitals first-round selection Terik Parascak enters tonight with 238 career points

- He is two points shy of surpassing alumnus Chase Witala, who compiled 239 points in 302 games

- Parascak has recorded those 238 points in just 171 games. He also sits four points behind Jansen Harkins (242) for third and 22 points behind Koehn Ziemmer (260)

- Entering tonight, Parascak has points in four straight games, including a goal against Kelowna on January 17

In Net:

- Throughout the Cougars' five-game winning streak, Josh Ravensbergen has earned three wins and Alex Levshyn has earned two. Levshyn secured the most recent victory last Saturday against Vancouver; therefore, it would seem the Cats go back to the San Jose Sharks' 2025 first-round pick. Ravensbergen has won his last three starts.

On the Other Side:

- The Rockets enter tonight with a 6-3-0-1 record in their last ten games

- Kelowna is 8-7-3-2 on home ice this season

- Up front, Shane Smith paces the Rockets - with 53 points

- The Rockets made several moves ahead of the trade deadline, highlighted by the addition of 2026 World Junior MVP Vojtech Cihar

- Cihar scored his first goal as a Rocket on Tuesday in their win over Red Deer at home

- Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla enters tonight with points in eight straight games

After Tonight:

- The Cats are right back at it tomorrow night when they visit the Kamloops Blazers at 6:00 pm at the Sandman Centre

Next Game: Saturday, January 31 at Kamloops - 6:00 pm | Victory + | 94.3 The Goat

Next Home Game: Friday, February 3 vs. Red Deer - 7:00 pm | TICKETS







