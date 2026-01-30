Warriors Tough Battle against Oil Kings

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are on the hunt to get back in the win column after dropping three tight games in the last week.

Last game, the Warriors battled against the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders but fell in a narrow one-goal loss to mark their third loss since returning from their US Division Road Trip. Landen McFadden tallied two goals and three points, and Aiden Ziprick tallied a goal and two points to mark his 100th career point in the WHL.

Ziprick's 99th career point extended his point streak to six games, his longest of the season. With 14 goals and 42 points on the season, Ziprick has already surpassed his previous career high in goals from last season and is coming close to his previous career high of 48 points in a single season.

This is the third meeting between the Oil Kings and Warriors this season. In two previous meetings, the Oil Kings have held the Warriors to a single goal in each outing. The Oil Kings handed the Warriors their first loss of the season back on October 3, 2025. On that night, rookie goaltender Kyle Jones entered the game in relief early in the second period, making seven saves on seven shots.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are 31-10-3-2 on the season and coming off a 5-2 loss to Calgary on Wednesday night. Miroslav Holinka leads the Oil Kings with 28 goals and 62 points, Lukas Sawchyn ranks second with 19 goals and 62 points, and Carter Sotheran rounds out their top three with seven goals and 44 points. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. In partnership with RE/MAX, the Warriors will be celebrating Kortni, who has received care at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon. The team will be wearing special jerseys and capes during warm-ups. The jerseys will be auctioned off on the concourse at the game, with all proceeds benefitting Children's Miracle Network and Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.







