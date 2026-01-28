Warriors Fall Narrowly to Raiders

Published on January 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors battled but fell in a narrow 4-3 game to the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders.

Aiden Ziprick opened the scoring for the Warriors with a power play goal to extend his point-streak to six games. Maddix McCagherty tied the game just after the halfway mark with a goal. Landen McFadden struck back for the Warriors just before the end of the first period.

In the second period, Alisher Sarkenov tallied the game-tying goal just under three minutes into the frame. Brandon Gorzynski notched the go-ahead goal just 1:33 later on the power play. Landen McFadden struck on the power play to tie the game again with under six minutes to play in the middle period.

Connor Howe tallied the lone goal in the third period to give the Warriors back the lead. The Warriors penalty kill was tested in the third period, but the stood strong and went four for four on the penalty kill for the period.

In net, Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 40 shots. Across the ice, Michal Orsulak made 14 saves on 17 shots. The Warriors went two for two on the power play and four for five on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday night against the Edmonton Oil Kings for RE/MAX's Be A Superhero night. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

Warriors Fall Narrowly to Raiders - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.