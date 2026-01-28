Rockets ride a four-point night from Vojtech Cihar to a 5-3 win over the Rebels

Kelowna Rockets gather after a goal

The Kelowna Rockets, powered by a four-point performance from Vojtech Cihar and a milestone first career WHL goal from Eli Barrett, snapped a mini losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night at Prospera Place. The win was highlighted by strong special teams play and timely scoring, as the Rockets built early momentum and held off a late Rebels push to secure their 23rd win of the season

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets wasted no time scoring, as they found the net just 0:28 into the game when Vojtech Cihar sent a cross-ice pass to Hiroki Gojsic (16), who shot the puck high past the blocker of the Red Deer netminder. However, Red Deer tied it at 7:16 into the period when Patrick Sopiarz (3) scored after a loose puck came out into the slot.

Late in the period, Vojtìch Cihar (1) scored his first WHL goal, capitalizing on a shorthanded two-on-one rush and burying his chance to find the back of the net after a nifty move by Mazden Leslie.

The second period started off well for the Rockets, as former Rocket Kalder Varga took a high-sticking penalty that led to a double-minor powerplay for the Rockets just 2:41 into the period. Vojtìch Cihar picked up the puck with speed and flew through the middle past a couple of Rebels defenders before sending a pass right on the tape of Hayden Paupanekis (14), who made no mistake and buried the goal. Mazden Leslie picked up the other assist.

The Rockets quickly added another, as Tij Iginla picked up his twentieth of the season just 3:35 into the second period from a wrister from the point. Ty Halaburda and Carson Wetsch picked up the assists. Both powerplay goals came just 34 seconds apart.

The Rockets built off their momentum, as Eli Barrett (1) picked up his first career WHL goal after he came down the right side and ripped one past the Rebels' netminder on a cross-ice pass from Cihar.

In the third period, Nate Yellowaga and Patrick Sopiarz put the Rebels within two goals, halving the lead. However, the Rockets' lead was too much for the Rebels, as they picked up their twenty-third win of the season.

Harrison Boettiger was solid tonight, stopping 23 of 26 for the Rockets and picking up his 15th win of the season.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna: 38 | Red Deer: 26

Power Play: Kelowna: 2/3 | Red Deer: 1/5

Faceoffs: Kelowna: 41 | Red Deer: 18

UP NEXT

The Rockets continue their homestand and look to build on their momentum this Friday, January 30th, at 7:05 PM PST, welcoming the Prince George Cougars to town in a key BC Divisional showdown for Country Night. Tickets are available now at selectyourtickets.com. The Rockets will then head on the road Saturday to take on the Vancouver Giants at 7:00pm. That game will be available on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

