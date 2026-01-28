Tigers Top Blades 4-1

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers wrapped up their regular season series with the Saskatoon Blades on Tuesday, January 27th in Co-op Place with their fourth meeting of the year.

The Blades came out hard on the Tigers, spending a good amount of time in the offensive zone in the first period. Saskatoon managed to post five shots during the first.

Medicine Hat swung right back and put up 10 of their own, including a goal from Kade Stengrim to open the scoring and shift the momentum in the Tigers favour. Stengrim's initial shot came from the left wall, and he picked up his own rebound on the backhand for his 12th of the season at 13:33.

The Tigers kept steady pressure on the Blades and extended their lead with a goal from Liam Ruck at 19:12. Liam tapped in a back door pass from his brother Markus Ruck for his 28th tally of the season to make it 2-0 Tigers at the end of the first.

Heavy pressure continued to come from the Tabbies in the middle frame as they put up 13 shots to Saskatoon's seven.

Jordan Switzer had his busiest period of the night as Saskatoon would not reach that shot total in the third. Switzer made good saves when it mattered and was a big part in maintaining the Tigers two goal lead.

The Tigers extended their lead with a goal from Kadon McCann late in the second period at 16:28. McCann collected a pass in the slot from Stengrim at the point and put home a backhander from in tight.

Saskatoon answered The Tigers' three straight goals with a goal from David Lewandowski at 18:03 to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

Medicine Hat's special teams had a few looks in the third, with two power plays and one penalty kill in the final frame. They had some good chances on the power play, none that broke through but they didn't give up any on the penalty kill either.

The Blades pulled their goalie to try and even the score but a Markus Ruck empty net goal at 18:44 sealed the 4-1 win for the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/3 - 0.0%

PK: 2/2 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Kade Stengrim (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Hunter Laing (1A) - Saskatoon

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Dayton Reschny

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, January 31st to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Co-op Place.







