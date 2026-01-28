Pats and Western Pizza to Host 28th Annual 'Have a Heart Night' on February 4

Published on January 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club and Western Pizza are proud to announce the return of one of the organization's longest-running community initiatives, the 28th annual 'Have A Heart Night,' in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

The event takes place Wednesday, February 4, with Pats players visiting Western Pizza locations throughout Regina from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Players will assist staff with orders and help deliver pizzas directly to customers and fans across the city. All proceeds from delivery fees and tips collected during the event will be donated to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Since its inception, 'Have A Heart Night' has raised $76,750 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation, including $4,250 raised during last year's event.

"Have A Heart Night has become a true tradition for our organization and our community," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "For 28 years, our players, partners at Western Pizza, and our fans have come together to support an incredibly important cause. The continued generosity we see each year speaks volumes about Regina, and we're proud to once again lend our support to the Heart and Stroke Foundation."

In addition to the player appearances on February 4, all Western Pizza locations in Regina will feature donation boxes throughout the month of February, which is recognized nationally as Heart Month.

"For 28 years now, we've proudly hosted the 'Have A Heart' campaign at our Western Pizza locations in Regina, and it remains one of our most anticipated events," said Spiro Bonis, owner of Western Pizza. "The excitement on customers' faces when they meet their favourite players never gets old. Bringing people together over great pizza while supporting a meaningful cause truly is a winning combination."

In addition, Pats players Ephram McNutt, Reese Hamilton, Ellis Mieyette, and Keets Fawcett, created their own pizzas at Western Pizza as part of Pizza for Purpose, a charity pizza-making contest. Vote for your favourite in the link below before January 31. The winning pizza will be featured on the menu at Western Pizza all February - Have a Heart Month with proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Participating Western Pizza Locations

Dine-In or Delivery

1307 Broadway Ave. - (791-0201)

1733 Dewdney Ave. E. (Glencairn Shopping Centre) - (761-0201)

3847 Albert Street South - (757-9797)

Delivery Only

2820 Avonhurst Drive - (545-6585)

6320 Dewdney Ave - (781-8600)

2430 9th Ave North - (949-6818)

346 University Park Drive (Gardiner Park Mall) - (347-2212)

8-4400 Rochdale Boulevard - (924-2121)

2125 11th Ave - (359-1555)

Along with their pizza orders, fans can expect team posters, autographs, and plenty of smiles, as Pats players help make the night memorable.

An announcement regarding the total funds raised will take place during a pre-game on-ice ceremony on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, prior to the Regina Pats home game against the Medicine Hat Tigers.







