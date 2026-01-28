Pucks & Paws Game Presented by All Dogs Great and Small

The Tigers are excited to announce the first ever Pucks & Paws game on Monday, February 16th when the Tigers host the Red Deer Rebels. The game is proudly presented by All Dogs Great & Small Dog Daycare and Training.

Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to Co-op Place for the game. Families with dogs will be seated in a reserved area in the upper deck. Current season ticket holders will be able to relocate their tickets for the afternoon game. Fans planning on bringing their dog will need to fill out an application, sign a waiver form and provide proof of vaccination. The event will be limited to 50 dogs.

Once an application has been approved, a waiver form will be emailed. The deadline for applications is Friday, February 6th.







