Rockets Release Forward Daniel Pekar

Published on January 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar(Kelowna Rockets)

KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Daniel Pekar has been released from the team after deciding to return to Czechia to continue his hockey career.

Pekar, 19, appeared in 32 games with the Rockets during the 2025-26 WHL season, recording 8 points (4G, 4A) along with 11 penalty minutes. The Rockets drafted Pekar 7th overall in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

The Kelowna Rockets would like to wish Daniel the best in his move back to Czechia.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.