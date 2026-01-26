Rockets Release Forward Daniel Pekar
Published on January 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets announced today that forward Daniel Pekar has been released from the team after deciding to return to Czechia to continue his hockey career.
Pekar, 19, appeared in 32 games with the Rockets during the 2025-26 WHL season, recording 8 points (4G, 4A) along with 11 penalty minutes. The Rockets drafted Pekar 7th overall in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
The Kelowna Rockets would like to wish Daniel the best in his move back to Czechia.
Check out the Kelowna Rockets Statistics
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar
|
Kelowna Rockets forward Daniel Pekar
Western Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Score-Zynski Strikes: Dallas Stars Prospect Headlines WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Rockets Release Forward Daniel Pekar - Kelowna Rockets
- Wendt's 38 saves lead Americans to 4-2 win over Kamloops - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.