January 26 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Tristen Doyle and the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday, January 28th at 7:00pm before ending a four-game homestand on Friday against the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Skate with the 'Canes: Fans can Skate with the 'Canes on Thursday, January 29th from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the City of Lethbridge's Community Conversation event. The event is free to attend. More details can be found here: https://www.lethbridge.ca/news/posts/explore-engage- connect-community-conversation-coming-january-29/

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday at 7:00pm!

Wednesday, January 21st - 5-4 Loss vs. Brandon Wheat Kings: The Hurricanes suffered a 5-4 loss on Wednesday to the Brandon Wheat Kings to open a four-game homestand. Owen Berge, Kai Anderson, Gavin Lesiuk and Cohen Pentney scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver made 21-saves. The loss marked the eighth-straight defeat for the 'Canes as they ended the regular season with a 1-3-0-0 record against Brandon.

Friday, January 23rd - 6-2 Win vs. Regina Pats: Lethbridge ended a season-long eight-game losing streak on Friday with a convincing 6-2 victory over the Regina Pats. Oli Chenier scored twice, including the first annual Sock Toss goal, while Andrew Petruk, Kade Duell, Tyden Lafournaise and Lukas Lima scored the other goals in the win; Koen Cleaver ended a personal 10-game losing streak with a strong performance making 30-saves.

Wednesday, January 28th - vs. Saskatoon Blades (7:00pm): The Hurricanes continue a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Saskatoon Blades at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge enters with a 1-1-0-0 record on their current homestand. The 'Canes have posted an 0-2-0-0 record against the Blades this season while having posted a 4-12-0-0 record against East Division opponents this year.

Friday, January 30th - vs. Calgary Hitmen (7:00pm): Lethbridge will end their homestand on Friday against the Calgary Hitmen at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The Hurricanes have posted a 2-4-0-0 record in six games this year against the Hitmen having posted a 1-2-0-0 record at home against Calgary.

Saturday, January 31st - at Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00pm): The 'Canes will end the month of January on Saturday as they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm at Co-op Place. Lethbridge will open a stretch of five of the next six games on the road. The Hurricanes have posted an 0-3-0-0 record against the Tigers this season having dropped 13-straight pre-season, regular season and playoff games against Medicine Hat.







