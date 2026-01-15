Mike Commodore, André Roy to Headline 2026 Celebrity Dinner

Published on January 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club is excited to announce Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and André Roy as the special guests for the 2026 Hurricanes Celebrity Dinner set for Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge.

Commodore, 46, spent parts of 11 seasons as a defenceman in the National Hockey League appearing in 484 regular season games amassing 106 points (23g-83a) along with 683 penalty minutes with the New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. He also skated in 53 post-season games helping the Flames capture the 2004 Western Conference Championship before falling in seven games in the 2004 Stanley Cup Final. Commodore hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2006 with the Hurricanes where he appeared in 25 playoff games posting four points (2g-2a) along with 33 penalty minutes.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, product played 14 seasons of professional hockey skating in 777 regular season games between the NHL, American Hockey League and Kontinental Hockey League before retiring in 2014. Commodore spent four years playing at the University of North Dakota (NCAA) totaling 30 points (10g-20a) with 382 penalty minutes in 106 games. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with the Fort Saskatchewan Traders. He was selected in the second-round (42nd overall) by the Devils in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft.

Roy, 50, was originally selected in the sixth-round (151st overall) by the Boston Bruins in the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. He spent three seasons in the Canadian Hockey League from 1993 to 1995 skating in 119 regular season games totaling 85 points (43g-42a) along with 600 penalty minutes with the Beauport Harfangs, Chicoutimi Saguenéens and Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League. He helped Chicoutimi capture the 1994 QMJHL Championship before appearing in four games collecting two goals in the 1994 Memorial Cup.

After his junior career, the Port Chester, New York, product appeared in 515 NHL regular season games collecting 68 points (35g-33a) along with 1,169 penalty minutes over 11 seasons with the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames before retiring in 2009. Roy helped the Lightning capture the Stanley Cup in 2004, defeating Commodore's Flames in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He skated in 21 post -season games that year with Tampa Bay scoring three points (1g-2a) along with 61 penalty minutes. In total, Roy skated in 751 professional games in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and International Hockey League.

The annual Celebrity Dinner serves as a key fundraising event for the Hurricanes supporting the team's operations and community initiatives. The evening will feature a special VIP reception, dinner, live and silent auction, and a hot stove with both Commodore and Roy.

Tickets for the event are now available for $175 each or $1,500 for a table of 10; GST is additional. Premium Season Ticket Members and VIP Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets for $150+GST. Additionally, a VIP Reception ticket will be a $25+GST (must have ticket to the dinner). All tickets can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986.

The 2026 Annual Celebrity Dinner will take place beginning with the VIP Reception from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Cocktails from 6:00pm to 7:00pm with the Dinner beginning shortly after 7:00pm.

The Hurricanes will conclude a two-game homestand on Friday, January 16th when they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







