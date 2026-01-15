Schaefer, Gould Net Two as Tips Rout Warriors 8-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips kicked off their six-game homestand with a decisive 8-3 win over the Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena. Everett finished with a whopping 60 shots on net, improving to 32-5-3 on the year.

The Warriors scored on their first two shots on net, jumping out to a 2-0 lead 3:17 into play. Clarke Schaefer began the comeback effort from Everett at 16:02 with a wrist shot from the blueline. Jesse Heslop later tied the game with a wrist shot from the high slot, his ninth of the year at 9:43 in the second. Jaxsin Vaughan gave the Tips a lead they would not relinquish at 16:16 in the middle frame, sprung into the offensive zone on a breakaway courtesy a lead pass from Landon DuPont.

Carter Bear provided security early in the third, netting his 15th goal of the year 1:10 into the period. From there the rout was on, as Rylan Gould contributed two third period goals and Schaefer potted his second goal of the night. Henri Ament rounded out the scoring with his first career WHL goal, a snapshot at 15:54 in the third.

Anders Miller stopped 19 of 22 for the victory, his 16th of the year.

"I think we just compete," commented Ament after the game. "No matter the score, no matter how much we're up, we're always competing."

"There was no negativity on the bench," noted Schaefer alluding to the team's 2-0 hole early in the game. "All positive talk. We knew we could bounce back from that if we just stuck to our gameplan, and that's what we did."

Everett's homestand rolls on Friday night as the Tips host the Spokane Chiefs on Chip Clip Giveaway Night. Tickets are available.

