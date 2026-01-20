Chiefs Blank Silvertips 4-0

EVERETT, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs snapped the Tips' winning streak with a 4-0 win at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

Sam Oremba gave the Chiefs the lead at 14:07 in the first period. After a scoreless second, Spokane struck three times in the final frame to pull away for the win. Logan Wormald recorded three assists for the Chiefs, all within the third period. Carter Esler stopped all 29 shots, a career high in a shutout for the 17-year-old netminder.

Everett will return to action tomorrow night against the Vancouver Giants.







