Week Preview: Two Key Matchups at the InnovationPlex

Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos are back at home this week riding momentum after a strong weekend capped off by a 4-3 OT victory over the Saskatoon Blades. With confidence building, the Broncos will look to carry that energy into two important matchups at the InnovationPlex.

Friday, Jan. 23, 7:00 PM vs. Prince Albert Raiders (InnovationPlex)

The week begins with a tough test on Friday night as the Broncos host the Prince Albert Raiders for the seventh meeting between the two clubs this season. Swift Current is still searching for its first win against Prince Albert, but the challenge is clear against one of the league's top teams.

The Raiders enter the week with an impressive 31-6-4-0 record and have gone 9-1 over their last ten games. Currently second in the Eastern Conference with 66 points, Prince Albert is coming off a statement win, snapping the Medicine Hat Tigers' 19-game winning streak. The Broncos will need a full 60-minute effort as they look to turn the season series around on home ice.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 7:00 PM vs. Victoria Royals (InnovationPlex)

Swift Current wraps up the weekend on Saturday night against the Victoria Royals in the only meeting between the two teams this season. The last time these clubs faced off was on Jan. 25, 2025, in Victoria, where the Broncos earned a 5-4 shootout victory.

The Royals come into the week with an 18-15-5-3 record and are 5-4-1-0 in their last ten games. Historically, Swift Current has had success against Victoria, posting a 2-1 record against them over the past five seasons. Saturday's matchup could also favour the Broncos, as it will be Victoria's fourth game in five nights, an opportunity for Swift Current to capitalize on fatigue and finish the weekend strong.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.