Broncos Call up Ashton McCann

Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have called up 2009-born forward prospect Ashton McCann.

McCann was selected by the Broncos in the 10th round (216th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. The Okotoks, AB product is currently skating with Calgary Edge U18 Prep in the CSSHL, where he ranks fifth in league scoring with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 22 games this season.







