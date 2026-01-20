Game Preview: Game 44 VS Hitmen
Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the sixth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. Last time the two teams met, they played each other three times over the span of five days. Medicine Hat won all three matchups and has a record of 4-1-0-0 against Calgary this season. Markus Ruck (3G, 6A) leads the team with nine points against the Hitmen this year.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 23 2025) OT Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)
Calgary 6 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 22 2025) SO Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)
Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025)
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
31-7-3-2 30-6-4-0
Central - 1st East Div. - 3rd
East - 1st East Conf. - 4th
League - 2nd League - 7th
Home - 17-2-1-1 Home - 11-7-2-0
Away - 14-5-2-1 Away - 11-4-4-1
Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-2-3-0
Streak - L1 Streak - L2
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Calgary
47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3
Central - 1st Central - 2nd
East - 1st East - 2nd
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Calgary
Power Play: 31.5% (2nd) Power Play: 29.4% (4th)
Penalty Kill: 81.4% (2nd) Penalty Kill: 81.0% (4th)
Previous Game: The Tigers lost their first game since November 21st, 2025 on Saturday, January 17th in Co-op Place to the Raiders. Medicine Hat dropped the contest 8-5 but outshot their opponent 34-32. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) led the team with three points in the game. Jordan Switzer stopped 24 of 30 shots faced.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (62) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.70)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.896)
Assists - Markus Ruck (49) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)
PIMs - Cam Parr (73) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-3rd)
Liam Ruck - 62 (T-3rd)
Jonas Woo - 60 (T-6th)
Markus Ruck - 60 (T-6th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 25 (T-6th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 49 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 37 (T-7th)
Jonas Woo - 37 (T-7th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 9 (T-10th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 29 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 17 (T-6th)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-5th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)
First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)
Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-3rd)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 73 (T-10th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.70 (T-6th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (1st)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)
Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Jonas Woo 18 Game Point Streak - 37 Points
Kade Stengrim 9 Game Point Streak - 12 Points
Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points
Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Andrew Basha 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Jonas Woo 4 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Markus Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes
Andrew Basha 200 Career Points 196 Career Points
Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 45 Career Goals
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 45 Career Wins
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Prince Albert Raiders 8-5 L @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 SOW VS Saskatoon - Tue. Jan 27 7:00PM (MST)
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 31 7:00PM (MST)
VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W VS Edmonton - Wed. Feb 4 7:00PM (MST)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026
- Broncos Call up Ashton McCann - Swift Current Broncos
- Chiefs Blank Silvertips 4-0 - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Rebound with 4-1 Dub over Vancouver - Everett Silvertips
- Mark Lamb Named Head Coach for Team West for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Prince George Cougars
- Coaching Staffs Named for 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Vancouver Giants
- Game Preview: Game 44 VS Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Coaching Staffs Named for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - WHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Medicine Hat Tigers Stories
- Game Preview: Game 44 VS Hitmen
- Tigers Fall to Raiders, 8-5
- Game Preview: Game 43 VS Raiders
- Tigers Win 19th Straight Game, 7-3, over Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 42 VS Oil Kings