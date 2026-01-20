Game Preview: Game 44 VS Hitmen

Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the sixth of eight matchups between the two central division clubs. Last time the two teams met, they played each other three times over the span of five days. Medicine Hat won all three matchups and has a record of 4-1-0-0 against Calgary this season. Markus Ruck (3G, 6A) leads the team with nine points against the Hitmen this year.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 23 2025) OT Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 4 (Oct 10 2025)

Calgary 6 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 22 2025) SO Calgary 1 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Oct 4 2025)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Calgary 2 (Nov 19 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Calgary 2 (Mar 23 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025) Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024) Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

31-7-3-2 30-6-4-0

Central - 1st East Div. - 3rd

East - 1st East Conf. - 4th

League - 2nd League - 7th

Home - 17-2-1-1 Home - 11-7-2-0

Away - 14-5-2-1 Away - 11-4-4-1

Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-2-3-0

Streak - L1 Streak - L2

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Calgary

47-17-3-1 45-17-3-3

Central - 1st Central - 2nd

East - 1st East - 2nd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 26-6-1-1

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 19-11-2-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Calgary

Power Play: 31.5% (2nd) Power Play: 29.4% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 81.4% (2nd) Penalty Kill: 81.0% (4th)

Previous Game: The Tigers lost their first game since November 21st, 2025 on Saturday, January 17th in Co-op Place to the Raiders. Medicine Hat dropped the contest 8-5 but outshot their opponent 34-32. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (3A) led the team with three points in the game. Jordan Switzer stopped 24 of 30 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck & Bryce Pickford (62) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.70)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.896)

Assists - Markus Ruck (49) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)

PIMs - Cam Parr (73) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 62 (T-3rd)

Jonas Woo - 60 (T-6th)

Markus Ruck - 60 (T-6th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 25 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 49 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 37 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 37 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 9 (T-10th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 29 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-6th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-5th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-3rd)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 73 (T-10th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.70 (T-6th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (1st)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-10th)

Jordan Switzer - 1 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Jonas Woo 18 Game Point Streak - 37 Points

Kade Stengrim 9 Game Point Streak - 12 Points

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 5 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Andrew Basha 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 2 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Jonas Woo 4 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Markus Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Ethan Neutens 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Andrew Basha 200 Career Points 196 Career Points

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 45 Career Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 45 Career Wins

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Prince Albert Raiders 8-5 L @ Saskatoon - Fri. Jan 23 7:00PM (ST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 W @ Prince Albert - Sat. Jan 24 7:00PM (ST)

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 SOW VS Saskatoon - Tue. Jan 27 7:00PM (MST)

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-4 W VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 31 7:00PM (MST)

VS Seattle Thunderbirds 8-3 W VS Edmonton - Wed. Feb 4 7:00PM (MST)







