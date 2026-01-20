Chiefs Netminder Esler Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Spokane Chiefs netminder Carter Esler has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 18.

The 17-year-old Esler went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week.

Hailing from Okotoks, Alta., the 5-foot-10, 166-pound puckstopper was perfect in his lone appearance, turning aside 29 shots Friday, January 16, as the Chiefs blanked the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips by a 4-0 score. Esler was named first star of the game for his efforts in protecting a 1-0 Spokane lead that held up from the first period until the Chiefs were able to add some insurance in the third period.

In his second season with the Chiefs, Esler has appeared in a career high 23 contests, going 11-12-0-0 with a 3.16 GAA, .895 SV%, and three shutouts.

Selected by the Chiefs in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Esler served as backup last season when Spokane advanced to the 2025 WHL Championship Series. In 41 career regular season games, Esler is 21-18-1-0 with a 3.19 GAA, .895 SV%, and three shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Chiefs (21-20-1-0) rank ninth in the WHL's Western Conference, having collected points in three straight games (2-0-1-0).

Next up, the Chiefs visit the Portland Winterhawks (21-21-2-0) in an all-important U.S. Division clash Monday, January 19, at 3 p.m. PT.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals







