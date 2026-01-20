Silvertips Rebound with 4-1 Dub over Vancouver

Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - An early eruption spurred the Everett Silvertips to victory as they pushed past the Vancouver Giants 4-1 Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Nolan Chastko opened the scoring two minutes into play, sneaking a shot off the faceoff past Giants netminder Kelton Pyne for his sixth goal of the season. Zack Shantz followed up 36 seconds later, snapping a powerplay shot home for his 18th of the campaign. Lukas Kaplan extended the Tips' lead at 4:17, pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net and burying his fourth goal of the year.

Sam Charko scored Vancouver's lone goal at 9:24 in the first, banking a shot from behind the net off the back of Anders Miller for his first as a Giant. Carter Bear provided the Tips some added cushioning at 15:02, completing a three-on-two rush for his 16th goal of the year.

Miller turned aside 27 of 28 in the win. The Silvertips improved to 33-6-2-1 (69 points) with the win.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.