Silvertips Rebound with 4-1 Dub over Vancouver
Published on January 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - An early eruption spurred the Everett Silvertips to victory as they pushed past the Vancouver Giants 4-1 Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Nolan Chastko opened the scoring two minutes into play, sneaking a shot off the faceoff past Giants netminder Kelton Pyne for his sixth goal of the season. Zack Shantz followed up 36 seconds later, snapping a powerplay shot home for his 18th of the campaign. Lukas Kaplan extended the Tips' lead at 4:17, pouncing on a loose puck in front of the net and burying his fourth goal of the year.
Sam Charko scored Vancouver's lone goal at 9:24 in the first, banking a shot from behind the net off the back of Anders Miller for his first as a Giant. Carter Bear provided the Tips some added cushioning at 15:02, completing a three-on-two rush for his 16th goal of the year.
Miller turned aside 27 of 28 in the win. The Silvertips improved to 33-6-2-1 (69 points) with the win.
