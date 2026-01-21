Liske, Vanhanen Named to WHL Prospects Game

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will send two NHL Draft-eligible representatives to the WHL Prospects Game in Langley on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Defenseman Brek Liske ('08) and forward Matias Vanhanen ('07) have been selected to Team West.

Liske, a Beausejour, MB native, is in his first season of NHL Draft eligibility. Ranked 34th amongst North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Service, Liske currently has five goals and 12 assists with a +30 defensive rating in 38 games played.

Vanhanen, a Nokia, Finland import, is in his second season of NHL Draft eligibility. He leads the team in total points with eight goals and 41 assists- ranking second in the league in helpers. The winger is ranked 76th-overall amongst North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Service.

The Western Hockey League announced today the 44 NHL Draft eligible players set to compete at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday, February 18, at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, B.C.

Rosters were selected based on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings. All 23 WHL Clubs are represented with at least one player on the roster, with each team comprised of 22 players - two goaltenders, seven defencemen, and 13 forwards.







