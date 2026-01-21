Vees Sign Jack Utsunomiya
Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Canadian goaltender Jack Utsunomiya.
"Since we drafted Jack in May he has proven that he is one of the best goaltenders of his age group. We are looking forward to having Jack in a Vees jersey in the future." Said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.
Utsunomiya is playing for Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep in the CSSHL. In six regular season games this year Utsunomiya has a 5-0-1 record with a 1.81 GAA and .955 save-percentage. He has also played one game with the Delta Ice Hawks of the PIJHL this season and registered a shutout in the start.
"Jack is off to a great start, leading all U17 Prep goaltenders in key statistical categories," Said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's been outstanding over his last two seasons at Delta and has been a huge part of their success. Jack also played a major role with Team BC at the WHL Cup. He's a big-time goalie who elevates his game when the stakes are high. His ability to rise to the moment is impressive, and we're excited for him to be an important part of the Vees future."
The 15 year-old Surrey, BC native has the top save percentage in CSSHL U17 Prep and sits third in goals against average this season.
Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026
- Vees Sign Jack Utsunomiya - Penticton Vees
- Four Tigers Alumni Named to Olympic Rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Timofei Runtso Named to 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Victoria Royals
- Heger Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Liske, Vanhanen Named to WHL Prospects Game - Everett Silvertips
- Four Tigers Named to Team East for 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Three Winterhawks Named to WHL Prospects Game Roster - Portland Winterhawks
- Four Oil Kings Named to Team East for WHL Prospects Game - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kayden Lemire Named to Team West Ahead of WHL Prospects Game - Prince George Cougars
- Thorpe Named to Team East Ahead of 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Harrington, Gillespie, Sparks Among 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game - Spokane Chiefs
- Williams, Olsen, and Klimpke Named to Team East for WHL Top Prospects Game - Saskatoon Blades
- Pats' Zach Lansard Named to Team East for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Regina Pats
- Rosters Announced for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Hosted at Langley Events Centre - Vancouver Giants
- Jakub Vanecek Named to Team West for WHL Prospects Game - Tri-City Americans
- 44 NHL Draft Eligible Players to Compete at 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - WHL
- Oil Kings Continue Home Stand as Pats Come to Edmonton - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Schlenker Shines, Pats Fall 2-1 in Overtime to Rebels - Regina Pats
- Tigers Edge Hitmen 4-3 - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.