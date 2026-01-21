Vees Sign Jack Utsunomiya

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Canadian goaltender Jack Utsunomiya.

"Since we drafted Jack in May he has proven that he is one of the best goaltenders of his age group. We are looking forward to having Jack in a Vees jersey in the future." Said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.

Utsunomiya is playing for Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep in the CSSHL. In six regular season games this year Utsunomiya has a 5-0-1 record with a 1.81 GAA and .955 save-percentage. He has also played one game with the Delta Ice Hawks of the PIJHL this season and registered a shutout in the start.

"Jack is off to a great start, leading all U17 Prep goaltenders in key statistical categories," Said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's been outstanding over his last two seasons at Delta and has been a huge part of their success. Jack also played a major role with Team BC at the WHL Cup. He's a big-time goalie who elevates his game when the stakes are high. His ability to rise to the moment is impressive, and we're excited for him to be an important part of the Vees future."

The 15 year-old Surrey, BC native has the top save percentage in CSSHL U17 Prep and sits third in goals against average this season.







