Thorpe Named to Team East Ahead of 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass
Published on January 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Riley Thorpe has been named to Team East ahead of the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.
Thorpe was named the Moose Jaw Warriors rookie of the year in 2025 after putting up seven goals and 18 points through 60 games played in his freshman season. In 42 games this season, Thorpe has blown past his career high with eight goals and 24 points.
Originally an 11th-round selection at the 2023 WHL Prospects draft, Thorpe made his debut for the Warriors in September 2024.
Thorpe and Team East will be led by Kamloops Blazers' Shaun Clouston, Kelowna Rockets' Derrick Martin, and Penticton Vees' Fred Harbinson.
The rosters for Team East and Team West each comprise 22 players eligible to be selected at the 2026 NHL Draft, representing all 23 WHL teams.
The 2026 WHL Prospects game is scheduled for February 18, 2026, at the Langley Events Centre. This showcase marks the first East vs West prospects game since 2000, when the Eastern Conference team defeated the Western Conference team 10-8.
